IPEN calls for tighter controls on lead chromates 

The International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) are calling for tighter controls on lead chromates, warning that the toxic pigments used in lead paint continue to expose millions of children to serious health risks.

In a statement issued to Lusaka Star, IPEN Science Advisor Ms. Sara Brosché described lead paint as one of the most widespread sources of lead exposure among children.

“Controlling the production and trade of lead-containing paints is essential to preventing lead exposure in low- and middle-income countries,” she said.

She added that international cooperation is critical to reducing exposure to lead paint and protecting vulnerable populations from its harmful effects.

“A global approach is needed to protect millions of children, workers and other highly impacted groups who remain at risk from this toxic product that can easily be replaced with existing, safer alternatives,” she said.

Meanwhile, Children’s Environmental Health Foundation (CEHF) Executive Director Mr. Michael Musenga has called on Zambia to strengthen policies aimed at eliminating lead paint exposure among children, including banning the importation and use of lead chromates.

“Zambia should ban the importation and use of lead chromates because safer, lead-free alternatives are already widely available,” he said.

Mr. Musenga said CEHF’s nationwide studies on lead paint found evidence of lead levels exceeding permitted limits in some paints sold on the Zambian market.

He noted that the organization has been raising awareness through school programmes, community outreach activities and International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week campaigns to help children and communities understand the dangers of lead exposure.

He further said CEHF has engaged government institutions, the paint industry and other stakeholders to encourage the phase-out of high-lead paints and the development of stronger national regulations.

“We are also participating in a global project advocating for the listing of lead chromates under the Rotterdam Convention and are awaiting authorization from the Zambia Revenue Authority to access import-related data that will support further research and policy advocacy,” he said.

IPEN and its more than 730 partner organizations are therefore advocating for the listing of lead chromates under the Rotterdam Convention.