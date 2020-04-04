ZAMBIAN ARTIST GETS SHOCK OF HER LIFE AFTER DOING POGBA’S PAINTING

France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shown interest to buy a painting done by a Zambian artist.
Mercy Gondwe popularly known as “The Zambian Pencil Lady” drew the painting of the controversial football star and later posted it on her social media accounts and urged her fans to tag him.
The midfield maestro responded to Mercy-G in her inbox and expressed interest to buy the art.
He asked if the artist had the drawing, the price, how he can receive it and if the artist could frame the painting.
Mercy-G, 22 who is based in Kitwe on the Copperbelt, recently made headlines after she built a house using money earned from her artistic talent.
