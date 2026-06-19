Expert urges value addition to local crops to fight stunting by 2030

A Governance Expert says Zambia can reduce stunting from 30% to 15% by 2030 if it promotes and adds value to nutrient-rich crops.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Wesley Miyanda identified soybeans, cowpeas, groundnuts, sunflower, and similar crops as key foods to scale up production.

“Many Zambians do not realize how nutrient-dense soybeans are and how much they could improve public health,” Miyanda said.

He noted that Zambian farmers already grow them, but lack processing formulas to make them more marketable and profitable.

Meanwhile an Agricultural Expert Dr. Oliver Kandela Bulaya added that community education on nutrition is equally critical.

He said malnutrition and poverty remain high among farmers largely because of limited knowledge on proper nutrition and crop utilization.

“It is painful to see farmers struggling with malnutrition despite growing nutritious food.,” Dr. Bulaya said.