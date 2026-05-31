Govt warns against illegal use of sulphuric acid export permits

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry has warned companies and individuals against the illegal sale, transfer and misuse of sulphuric acid export permits, saying offenders risk having their permits revoked and facing legal action.

The warning follows reports of abuse of export permits issued under the provisions of the Control of Goods Act, Cap 421.

According to a statement issued by Principal Public Relations Officer Everness Nankala, export permits are strictly regulated and issued subject to specific terms and conditions.

“Companies are not allowed to sell, transfer, lease, assign or permit other businesses to use their export permits for sulphuric acid or any other products,” she said.

Nankala said the permits are non-transferable and can only be used by the individual or company to whom they have been issued.

She further clarified that sulphuric acid export permits are issued free of charge and that no fees are required for the collection of approved permits.

Nankala advised applicants not to engage agents or intermediaries demanding payment for facilitating access to permits, saying such activities are not authorised by the Ministry.

She urged members of the public to report any individuals or companies attempting to buy or sell export permits, offer permit services for a fee, or engage in any suspected misuse of permits.

“We remain committed to ensuring transparency, fairness and compliance in the administration of export controls while protecting national economic interests,” she said.