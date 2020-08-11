GOVT SETS NEW COVID-19 TESTING CRITERIA AS OUTBREAK PEAKS TO PHASE FOUR

The Ministry of Health through the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) has set new COVID-19 testing criteria as the outbreak in Zambia has reached its fourth phase.

In a press statement made available to the Lusaka Star, Copperbelt Provincial Health Director Dr Robert Zulu explained that the virus has spread to all parts of the country, and most segments of the population.

Any country in phase four of the outbreak must change its management and control strategies as provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Zulu said

To this effect, Dr Zulu said the Ministry of Health has guided that COVID-19 testing will be done on individuals travelling out of the country.

He added that COVID-19 testing will also be done on patients with medical conditions in hospitals.

Dr Zulu further said that primary contacts to confirmed cases with COVID-19 signs and symptoms will be the only contacts to be tested for COVID-19.

He further disclosed that all individuals brought in dead (BIDs) in hospitals will equally be tested for COVID-19.

In view of the forgoing, our office can only facilitate the testing of individuals who meet the above criteria and meet the case definition for COVID-19. Dr. Zulu said.

Dr Zulu stated that the Copperbelt Provincial Health Office is available to respond to any questions or clarifications on this subject matter.

Zambia currently has 8,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 241 deaths.

