CORONAVIRUS: DEATH TOLL INCREASES

Zambia has recorded a second Covid-19-related death .

Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the victim was a hypertensive 58-year-old man from Kafue, who was recently treated at Kafue District Hospital for a chest infection.

Dr. Chilufya said upon subsequent deterioration of his condition, he was transferred and admitted to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) intensive care unit for further management and investigation.

The victim was provided with specialist care including placing him under ventilation on a life support machine until he passed away, Dr. Chilufya said.

Dr. Chilufya further said an autopsy was conducted and that postmortem samples collected prior to and after his death tested positive for COVID-19.

He also said comprehensive investigations have been instituted into the matter which includes contact tracing and testing of all health facility personnel who were in contact with him at Kafue District Hospital and UTH.

Another rapid response team is following up the deceased patient’s contacts including family and friends, the Health Minister said.

Furthermore, Dr. Chilufya said the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases now stands at 40 including two deaths.

He stated that one more patient has tested negative for Coronavirus and has since been discharged, bringing a total number of recoveries to 25.

Dr. Chilufya added that 13 are still under admission, with two on the Copperbelt and 11 in Lusaka.

He said all patients in admission are in a stable condition except for a 74 year old man, who requires intermittent oxygen support.



