UNFAIR FOR GOVT TO PRIORITISE VOLUNTEER HEALTH WORKERS- RDAZ

Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has advised government to consider the year health workers graduated from learning institutions when recruiting the 11, 200 medical personnel this year.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Association President, Dr Brian Sampa said the pronouncement by the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo that all medical personnel working on voluntary basis will be the first to be considered for employment will disadvantage people who cannot manage to volunteer.

As the association we do not support that because it is a well known fact that these people are qualified they have General Nursing Council papers and all the qualification and volunteering should be made look like a paramount qualification, Dr Sampa said. The Ministry should reconsider the criteria by ensuring one that prioritises those that graduated earlier just like what they did with the ministry of education when recruiting teachers.

Meanwhile, Luwin Mudenda, a public health graduate, said it is unfair for government to sideline those who are not volunteering in health facilities when recruiting health workers.

Sometimes people fail to volunteer because of lack funds to sustain themselves during that period, as these people do not get paid not even just transport or lunch allowances, Mudenda said Lack of resources for transport especially for people from places that are far from health facilities also makes people not to volunteer in government health centres.

However, Minister of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Dr Lackson kasonka has maintained that health workers who are currently working as volunteers will be given first priority in the recruitment of the 11,200 health personnel.

