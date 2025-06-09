CfW saves lives in Mambwe District

The Ward Development Committee (WDC) Chairperson for M’nkhanya Ward in Mambwe District has appealed to the government to continue with the Cash for Work (CfW) program.

CfW was launched by Zambian government in late August 2024 as part of its drought response efforts.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, WDC Chairperson Gift Zulu said many residents in the district do not have enough food to last until the next rainy season due to a poor maize harvest.

“Cash for Work has helped many people and had it not been for this program, many would have died of hunger in the district,”Mr. Zulu said.

He explained that although the area received sufficient rainfall overall, many people lost their initial crop because the rains stopped for a month shortly after planting, causing the crops to wither.

Mr. Zulu also urged residents facing challenges in receiving payments to activate their mobile money accounts and ensure they provide correct and valid account details.

“Some people do not know how to use their mobile money accounts, others open accounts without depositing any money, and some provide incorrect details, which delays payment,” he said.

CfW Beneficiary, Mathews Zulu expressed gratitude to the government for the timely disbursement of funds to their mobile accounts.

“We would have suffered if this program weren’t there because many of us did not harvest enough maize, and I appreciate the government for providing money on time,” he said.

Mr. Zulu added that many young people have benefited from the program, particularly those excluded from emergency and social welfare programs due to their good health.