MoH SECURES ADDITIONAL RDT KITS

The Ministry of Health has secured an additional 237,000 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits with another 450,00 expected before the month ends.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda said all resources are being decentralized to the country’s regional hubs as well as the lower levels of operation so as to ensure adequate stocks in all provinces.

Government remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of resources, putting an end to the vice of pilferage of health commodities, Dr. Chanda.

Anyone found engaging in the extortion of money from patients or misuse of commodities will be disciplined promptly.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda said his ministry has been engaging several partners as part of its preparation to hold the upcoming elections in the safest manner.

Currently, the European Union is in the country to share experiences on holding safe elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Chanda.

The Health Minister added that there will be no mandatory vaccination of citizens against COVID-19, with people having to choose whether to participate in the Vaccination Program based on information given.

Our task force remains vigilant to understanding the changing epidemiology and the effects it may have on the type of vaccine that will be suitable for our country, he said.

And, Dr. Chanda said the country has recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,283 tests conducted, bring the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 85,240.

He said Zambia has also recorded three new COVID-19 related death, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 1,167.

Dr. Chanda added that 57 discharges have been recorded from both home management and COVID-19 isolation facilities bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 82,432.

He said as the country braces for a possible third wave in coming few months, government is putting in all preventive and treatment measures to ensure adequate preparation to avert the situation.

Related

Comments

comments