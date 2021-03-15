GOVT HEIGHTENS BOARDER COVID-19 REGULATIONS

The Ministry of Health has enforced the requirements of a valid negative COVID-19 certificate that is not older the 72 hours, failure to which travelers are tested at the point of entry.

Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda said this is dependent on the presentation of the travelers on whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Dr. Chanda added that both Polymerase Chain reaction (PCR) and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) are being utilized.

I am happy to report that so far we have not reported any increase in the number of respiratory tract infections identified at our borders, Dr. Chanda.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda said the country has recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases out of 4,353 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to 84,950.

He said six new deaths has also been recorded, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,164.

Dr. Chanda added that 619 people have been discharged from both COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the total number of recoveries to 82,375.

He has assured that nation of the ministry’s commitment to take a multipronged and holistic approach to the COVID-19 response, with key emphasis on resilience to ensure continuity of service delivery.

Dr. Chanda has since urged citizens to remain on guard and prepare for a possible third wave in the coming months.

