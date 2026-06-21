Who really deserves the flowers this father’s day?

Every year, Father’s Day arrives with messages of gratitude, family gatherings and celebrations dedicated to the men who have helped shape our lives.

Children buy gifts, families prepare special meals and social media timelines fill with photographs and heartfelt tributes.

Yet behind the celebrations lies a question that is rarely asked. What happens when the person who played the role of a father was not actually a father? What happens when that role was taken up by a grandmother, an aunt, an uncle, a brother, a sister or any other guardian who chose sacrifice over self-interest?

Across Zambia, thousands of children are being raised by people who never planned to become parents. Some stepped in after the death of loved ones. Others took responsibility when fathers walked away from their obligations. Many simply answered the call of family when a child needed protection, guidance and love.

This Father’s Day, Lusaka Star sought to answer a simple but important question: Who really deserves the flowers?

For Father Michael Siabete of Choma, the answer begins with understanding what fatherhood truly means.

According to Father Siabete, fatherhood is not merely about biology but about sacrifice, responsibility and unconditional love.

“The greatest gift a father figure can offer is presence,” he explained. “Whether that person is a father, grandmother, aunt, uncle or elder sibling, what matters is their willingness to guide, protect and nurture another human being.” He said.

He noted that throughout life, many people encounter individuals who willingly carry burdens that are not their own.

“Scripture teaches us to honour those who care for us. We often focus on biological relationships, but God also works through guardians, mentors and caregivers who dedicate their lives to helping others.”

Father Siabete believes that children should never take such sacrifices for granted.

“Many people quietly deny themselves opportunities so that someone else can succeed. Some pay school fees, provide food, offer emotional support and make countless sacrifices that are never seen. These people deserve appreciation.”

He added that Father’s Day should be an opportunity to recognise every individual who has helped build the lives of others.

“Whether it is a grandfather, a grandmother, a brother, a sister or an uncle, if they have carried the responsibility of raising and guiding a child, then they have fulfilled a fatherly role worthy of honour.”

For 42-year-old Mwiya Hamusonde, a single father raising three children in Monze, Father’s Day is less about gifts and more about gratitude.

Following the breakdown of his marriage several years ago, Hamusonde found himself responsible for raising his children on his own.

“There are days when the responsibility feels heavy,” he admitted. “You worry about school fees, food, clothing and making sure the children are emotionally okay.”

He says balancing work and parenting has been one of the greatest challenges of his life.

“Sometimes I have to play both father and mother. There is nobody to share the responsibility with. Every decision falls on me.”

“When I see my children progressing in school, when they laugh, when they come to me with their achievements, I feel proud. Those moments remind me why every sacrifice is worth it.”

He hopes society will continue supporting single parents regardless of gender.

Perhaps that is the true meaning of Father’s Day. It is not simply a celebration of a title. It is a celebration of sacrifice, commitment, guidance and love.

It is a day to honour the people who carried us when we were weak, believed in us when we doubted ourselves and worked tirelessly so that our dreams could become reality.

So, today on Father’s Day, as fathers are celebrated. Let’s also celebrate the sisters who became protectors, the brothers who became providers, the aunties who became caregivers, the uncles who became mentors, the grandparents who became parents and every guardian who stepped into the gap when a child needed them most.

To all the unsung heroes who continue to show up, sacrifice and love without expecting recognition: Happy Father’s Day.

Today, the flowers belong to you.