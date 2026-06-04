The hidden dangers of BBL gummies, weight-gain pills in Zambia

A Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is a cosmetic surgery that increases the size and shape of the buttocks using a fat transfer.

The procedure typically involves two steps: using liposuction to remove excess fat from areas like the abdomen or thighs, and then injecting that purified fat into the buttocks.

While many individuals strive to lose weight, others face challenges in gaining it. From clear-skin trends to Instagram-worthy body types, the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards has taken a dangerous turn for many women.

This pressure has fueled the rise of weight-gain pills and supplements that promise quick fixes but often deliver devastating consequences.

In the quest to fit in, there has been a worrying increase in the sale of weight-gain supplements such as pills and gummies in the Zambian market. It is a profitable business that exploits people’s insecurities, particularly among women.

Some of these supplements include the commonly known Cybomex-4, or C4 pill, which has been illegally marketed in Zambia, along with BBL gummies and other dietary body-enhancing products.

Behind the appeal of easy beauty and perfect bodies lies a harsh truth: a mix of health risks, damaged self-esteem, and a shocking disregard for human safety.

While weight-gain medications can promote rapid weight gain, they also carry significant health risks and side effects.

According to Vinmec Healthcare System, these may include hallucinations, clitoral enlargement in females, an enlarged heart, irritability, kidney failure, liver damage, emotional instability, mood swings, and menstrual irregularities, among others.

According to Dr. Humphrey Chewe, a general medical doctor, there has been a noticeable growth in the sale of weight-gain pills and BBL gummies on the market.

“Some of these drugs found in these substances are dangerous and are being sold openly,” he said.

“The substances being sold are not regulated. Cyproheptadine-based syrups are a key chemical found in these drugs. The chemical is an antihistamine.”

What does this drug do to the body?

“What the drug does is stimulate appetite by acting on certain receptors specifically serotonin and histamine receptors,” Dr. Chewe explained.

“It blocks them, which triggers appetite stimulation. One of the side effects is that a person develops a larger appetite.”

“This makes the body work overtime and use more energy.”

Dr. Chewe highlighted two major risks: a high likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, and an increased risk of hypertension, with blood pressure spiking up and down.

“Any drug that contains an antihistamine is a prescription drug. It is not something someone should buy over the counter,” he said. “When used over a long period, one of the risks is hepatotoxicity, or damage to the liver.”

Another effect is depression of the central nervous system. When that happens, a person may experience cognitive impairment and decreased motor coordination, affecting daily activities. Users may also experience excessive sleepiness, or somnolence.

In extremely high doses, it can cause anticholinergic toxidrome, where a person develops hallucinations, a very high heart rate, and urinary retention.

Meanwhile, Chipo Moono, a medical student at the University of Zambia says Many people in Zambia and across the world are turning to “weight gain pills” hoping to add size quickly. He echoes the fact that most weight gain pills contain a drug called cyproheptadine.

“This drug is actually an antihistamine, which means its main job is to treat allergic reactions such as those from bee stings or pollen. Many women do not realize this because the pills are marketed only for weight gain,” he said.

“The drug interferes with serotonin, a chemical in the brain that controls appetite and mood. When serotonin is disrupted, one feels much hungrier than normal. So the pill itself does not create fat. It simply makes you eat more, and the extra food leads to weight gain.”

Moono emphasizes the importance of clearing up a common myth noting that Cyproheptadine does not target specific body parts like the hips, buttocks, or breasts. He shares that it causes overall weight gain across the whole body.

“Anyone using it for “curves only” will be disappointed, and may end up gaining weight in places they did not expect.”

These pills are also easily accessible, unregistered, and are most likely supplied by unlicensed vendors, including foreign women who use young ladies and local suppliers in different parts of the country.

Furthermore, the lack of verification and registration by agencies such as the Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) means these products carry significant risks. They may contain hidden compounds that cause hormone disruption and allergic reactions, and there is no scientific backing for claims of localized fat growth.