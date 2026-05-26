Is Virginity a Prize for Marriage?  

Virginity is the state of a person who has not engaged in sexual intercourse. It is a concept with biological, social, and cultural meanings, and the exact definition varies depending on who you ask.

Sexual purity has long been a defining issue in Zambian society, where traditional values, Christianity, and modern dating culture intersect. The debate reflects a broader shift in Zambia’s social landscape.

As urbanization and social media expose young people to global dating norms, traditional expectations around premarital abstinence are being tested.

The biggest question today is whether virginity is still considered a prize for marriage in this generation. Among the many views and theories about what makes a perfect partner, a marriage counselor and a clergyman have shared their stance on the topic.

According to Justina Tembo, a Marriage Counselor, virginity is a prize for marriage because it is important for both men and women to remain sexually pure until marriage.

“However, many people would argue against this statement because today’s dating culture finds it difficult to coexist with traditional forms of dating,” Mrs. Tembo said.

“Virginity does not guarantee a good marriage. However, those who are sexually pure often have more value in terms of bride price because they managed to keep themselves and wait until marriage.”

At the same time, Zambia remains one of Africa’s most religiously active countries, with over 95% of the population identifying as Christian, according to recent national surveys. This religious backdrop continues to shape public attitudes toward sex, marriage, and morality.

For many churches in Zambia, premarital counseling and virginity pledges remain part of youth ministry programs, reflecting the continued influence of evangelical teachings on sexual conduct.

Women are often judged more harshly than men for their sexual history, a double standard rooted in patriarchal norms that persist across many African societies. This stigma can lead to shame, fear, anxiety, and in some cases, depression.

According to the National Presiding Bishop of the International Coalition Fellowship, Dr. Crever Nyambe, biblically, men and women are only supposed to engage in sexual activity within marriage.

“Sexual purity is important for Christians because it helps you prepare spiritually for it,” Dr. Nyambe said.

“About 40 percent of women and men wait until marriage to engage in sexual activities in this generation.”

“Being a virgin helps you develop integrity and self-control, which are very important aspects of a person’s life.”

“So long as someone returns to God, they are as good as a virgin, as it says in 2 Corinthians 5:17.”

Zambia’s HIV prevalence rate was 11% among adults aged 15–49, according to the last Zambia Demographic and Health Survey, making sexual health education a key public concern.

The views presented show that the answer depends on cultural, religious, and personal perspectives. Older generations and faith leaders often uphold virginity as a marker of honor and discipline.

Many young people, however, are navigating a middle ground, respecting tradition while questioning its relevance in modern relationships.

According to Lucy Mwanza, a mental health activist, virginity is not the prize for marriage. Instead, a person’s beliefs and attitude are what build a home and a good relationship.

“Reducing a person’s worth to virginity creates unrealistic expectations, like believing it guarantees loyalty and perfection,” she said.

The activist noted that women are judged more harshly than men for their sexual history, which can lead to shame, fear, and anxiety. For some, it also leads to depression due to the stigma they experience.

“Sexual purity is important because it protects you from contracting sexually transmitted diseases in an era where people find it difficult to commit to one sexual partner,” she said.

With rising divorce rates in urban Zambia and changing attitudes toward gender roles, the conversation is no longer just about virginity.