What Happens to Marriage When Love Cannot Pay the Bills?  

Across many homes in Zambia, rising financial pressure is challenging the long-held expectation that men must be the sole providers. This shift is turning relationships into silent battles over money and survival.

In Zambia, there are two main types of marriage: customary and statutory. Each has different requirements for both contracting and dissolving the union, and each responds differently to issues such as financial pressure and divorce.

Under customary marriage, divorce can occur for almost any reason, including disagreements over spending, lifestyle, or household expectations.

For example, a man could decide to end the marriage by simply stating, “You do not know how to cook,” or, “I cannot continue financing you.” The same applies vice versa. This illustrates the flexibility of these unions when conflicts arise.

Statutory, or civil, marriage is different because it is governed by law and requires formal procedures to dissolve.

According to Samson Ng’uni, a lawyer, in some cases a husband may want to end a marriage due to what he considers financial pressure, or a wife may leave her husband for failing to meet her needs.

“One cannot simply approach the court and state, ‘I cannot provide for my family, so I want a divorce,’ because the law requires stronger legal justification,” Ng’uni said.

He added that under Section 8 of the Matrimonial Causes Act (MCA), there is only one ground for divorce for marriages contracted under the Act: the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

To establish this, the requirements set out in Section 9 of the MCA must be satisfied.

Ng’uni says financial problems alone are not recognized as a direct ground for divorce under statutory law.

Is Money Reshaping Marriage ?

Money is quietly reshaping marriages in this generation, turning small expenses into big conflicts and testing how couples communicate, support each other, and survive financial pressure together.

Isikanda Mwauluka, a married man of a few years, said financial stress affects marriage by creating constant tension and arguments over small expenses, which often lead to blaming one another, resentment, and emotional distance.

“As many know, financial stress disturbs everything, even reducing intimacy and connection,” Mwauluka said.

He said the role of providing is changing in modern relationships.

“It’s not about who provides, but how we support each other,” he said.

“It is no longer about strict equality but about fairness based on each partner’s situation.”

“Money, in this sense, shapes both lifestyle and relationship direction.”

Ultimately, money itself is not the real problem. How couples handle money is what makes or breaks a marriage.

Lack of unity, respect, and unresolved conflict are often the deeper causes behind finance-related breakups.

Mwauluka advised that couples should openly communicate and plan together, avoid blaming each other, and focus on important issues. He quoted a key principle: “Live within your means and support each other emotionally.”

But when money gets tight, love is often the first thing tested.

According to Mulenga Emeldah, marriage today is less about who provides and more about how couples stand together under pressure.

She said provision is seen as a shared responsibility rather than the sole duty of the man.

Mulenga added that financial strain is increasingly contributing to divorce, not just because of a lack of money, but because of the stress it creates. Constant pressure can lead to conflict, loss of respect, and emotional distance

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