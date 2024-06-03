All is set for ISAZ Hockey Tournament – Mbatata

The Italian School of Lusaka (ISL) games Coordinator, Ishmael Mbatata, says the organizers of the Independence Schools Association of Zambia (ISAZ) National Hockey Tournament are ready to host the games.

Mbatata says that various sponsors have come on board to ensure the tournament is a success.

In an interview, Mbatata said that 10 hockey teams from local and international schools are set for the competition.

Mbatata said that he believes the tournament will help participants get exposure and learn invaluable lessons.

‟A lot will be learnt,” he said

“one of the critical lessons sports teach is teamwork, which is an invaluable life skill and no matter who you are.”

He further said that the ISAZ National Hockey Tournament is an opportunity to make hockey a popular sport, not just among private schools but across the country.

Meanwhile, Hockey Association of Zambia(HAZ) General Secretary Elvis Bwalya applauded ISAZ for promoting hockey in Zambia.

‟It is good to see hockey being played in these private schools, it gives us a chance to select players from this pool for the junior and senior hockey national teams,” Bwalya said.

He has urged fans to turn up in numbers for the tournament to support the participants and the organisers.

The tournament is slated for June 7, 2024 at ISL.