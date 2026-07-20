Rural musician urges young musicians to relocate to urban cities for music success.

Young musicians from rural Zambia have emphasized that the key to success in the entertainment industry starts with ones decision, leaving home for the city.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, upcoming artists Charles Chanda also known as jet the beat killer said urban areas offer the studios, connections, and opportunities that are missing in villages, adding that talent alone is not enough without access.

“As an upcoming artist, do not just stick in the village when you have talent because moving from one place to another helps one achieve what he or she desires,” he said.

Chanda recorded his first song in 2013 in Samfya District as a young boy. He said that he had little understanding of the music industry at the time, and that experience taught him the importance of being where opportunities exist.

Meanwhile, Musonda Steven, known as Stigner said the same message,He says relocating to Lusaka has been the best decision of his career.

“I want to advise my fellow upcoming artists to move from rural areas and come meet opportunities in the city,” he said.

Musonda said he has built connections and secured collaborations with established artists such as Dizmo.

He acknowledges that the move comes with challenges, including a lack of money and equipment.

“Music is all about creativity,” he said.

However, a talent without connection is nothing, So as a young musician you need by all means to find that one person who will push you to be somewhere.

He said visibility and growth in Zambia’s music industry currently depend on being in urban centers.