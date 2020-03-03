PERFECT EVENTS AWARDS THE ZAMBIA WEDDING INDUSTRY

When two people decide to get married there exists the unsung heroes of the ceremony hence the founding of the Zambia Wedding Industry awards (ZWIA) by Perfect Events Zambia.

The awards summed up the month of love this year with a banger by recognizing a variety of wedding retailers in Zambia.

ZWIA is aimed at honoring wedding retailers such as Best wedding MC, Best wedding indoor venue, Best wedding planner, Best wedding hairstylist, Best ring retailer to mention but a few.

Highlights from ZWIA

ZWIA identifies those that are doing the most in the wedding retailers industry and leave it for the public to decide through voting.

However, speaking in an interview with Perfect Events Zambia Director Jemimah Ngoma, she exclaimed that such an event is an awe-inspiring responsibility.

Trying to make people buy into the idea of an award ceremony for the wedding retailers industry has been a hurdle but I think people are getting it now, She said.

Similarly Co-Director at Perfect Events Zambia Madaliso Ngoma thanked everyone that made the event a success.

The awards night was filled with entertainment and highlighted by vocalists called voices of Shimwape and Ariel.



(L-r) Shimwape and Ariel at ZWIA

The night saw various wedding experts emerge victorious among their respective categories.

Meanwhile, award winning comedian ken Dumbo emerged victorious as he scooped Best wedding MC award.

(L-r) Ken Dumbo, Prince and Christy during ZWIA 2020

Interestingly, the comedian expressed gratitude to Perfect Events Zambia team for the event and all who voted for him.

The Zambia Wedding Industry Awards (ZWIA) second edition took place on the 26th of February 2020 at Mikaela Gardens.

