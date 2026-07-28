FAZ Reveals U17 technical bench.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed veteran coach Chris Kaunda as under-17 Men’s National Team coach.

kaunda Will be deputised by Denise Makinka while Dabwitso Nkhoma, Collins Mbesuma and Joshua Titima have been appointed as the second assistant,striker and goalkeeper coaches respectively.

Speaking in a statement General Secretary Charles Chakatazya said that the appointment of the U17 bench was meant to give the team tragectory ahead of the Cosafa engagement which is a gateway to the AFCON which subsequently serves as World Cup qualifier.

“The appointment of the U17 technical bench is meant to give them room to start preparations for the forthcoming assignment,” he said.

“We are confident that the experience that coach kaunda brings to the table will re-energize the team.”

Chakatazya added that part of the task of this bench will be to ensure that the team qualifies to the AFCON which is a gateway to FIFA World Cup.

However the rest of the bench has Clive Hichilensa (fitness coach), Nathan Sinkala ( equipment manager), Matambi Lukhanda (team manager) and Keith Mulamba ( security).

He noted that the medical team has been equipped with Dr Emmanuel Kanswe and Isaac Sichali, Chipolopolo Legend and 2012 AFCON winner Rainford Kalaba has been appointed as team Ambassador.

Meanwhile Sports analyst Tony Nkhoma said the Appointment of Chris Kaunda and inclusion of 2012 AFCON winner Rainford Kalaba as Team Ambassador is a welcome move because they are resilient and have Technical experience in Local Football.

He added that there experience can be taught to the young players ,with Rainford Kalaba as Ambassador they will be need for consistency as he unfolds and shows everyone the motivation he brings to the team.