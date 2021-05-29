Kings goes digital

The Zambian music industry like many other industries has been significantly affected by COVID-19, with notably severe impacts on live music and advertising sales.

There has been a decline in some income streams and the cancellation or postponement of most live music events has hit many artists.

This has compelled most musicians to find other means of selling their musical content and earn a living. Zambian gospel artist Kings Malembe Malembe is one such artist who has been selling his music through WhatsApp, a popular social media platform.

In an interview with Lusaka star, Kings said selling his music through WhatsApp has helped him increase his online music sales and earn an income amid the pandemic.

I have made my sales easier for my fans because all they can do is send me a message on whatsapp requesting for the song or album they want and access it at price after depositing money in my mobile money accounts, Kings.

The artist said his fans do not follow him to his shop to buy music anymore because they find it more convenient to buy it online.

There is still hope in the music industry, If only we can embrace other means that will support development of our music industry, one way is by finding cheaper and conducive ways of delivering our music content, Kings.

He also revealed that he raised K25, 000 within a period of 14 days from the sales of his latest song ‘Bamutakatifu’.

This goes to show that his fans have appreciated his new way of delivering to them.

Kings further encouraged other Zambian artists to adopt this means of selling music during the pandemic because it will also help with preventing the spread of COVID-19.

