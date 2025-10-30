back to top
Home!!! Do not use !!!HELSB records 40,000 loan beneficiaries, BC screening digitalised

HELSB records 40,000 loan beneficiaries, BC screening digitalised

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
27

Over 40,000 students have benefited from the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) programme since the inception of the loan scheme in 2016.

HELSB Chief Executive Officer, Doctor John Machayi said these are students currently enrolled in 10 public universities across the country.

“To date, a cumulative total of 44,469 students have benefited from the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Programme since its inception,” Dr. Machayi disclosed in an interview yesterday with Lusaka Star reporter, Gerald Mambwe.

“When a student graduates, they are given a one-year grace period. After that, if they are employed, they are expected to start repaying their loan. This policy is still in force.”

He however, said the board has faced challenges in loan repayment, attributing this to graduate unemployment, which has remained high in the country, noting that this situation affects the level of recoveries.

“Despite this, we are still managing through government support. My message to graduates who have benefited from the loans is that repayment should be taken as a personal responsibility,” he said.

“We manage a revolving fund, and the funds recovered from former beneficiaries are what we use to support new students.”

Dr. Machayi further called on loan beneficiaries to come forward voluntarily to fulfill their obligations to allow more students benefit and contribute to revolving funds.

Meanwhile, Dr. Machayi said HELSB has introduced an online digital system for student loan applications and screening to eliminate long queues and unnecessary delays.

“The new online screening process is being implemented to eliminate long queues and unnecessary delays that affect learning time,” he disclosed.

“Our IT department is working closely with Corporate Affairs and Customer Service to ensure the process runs smoothly and efficiently.”

Previous article
The silent space between dreams and reality – Life after University
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

ZCM URGES MINISTRY OF MINES TO LEVERAGE RISE IN COPPER PRICES

Zambia Chamber of Mines (ZCM) has urged the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development to take advantage of the increase in copper prices caused...

Behind the scenes: Dangers of illegal mining

CSOs AGAINST BILL 10, URGE LAWMAKERS TO PROTECT CONSTITUTION

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service