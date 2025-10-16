The silent space between dreams and reality – Life after University

One minute you are reciting the alphabet in primary school, the next you are drowning in university assignments, chasing deadlines and grades and before you can catch your breath, it’s all over.

Now, you wait. Graduation is months away, and the excitement that once pushed you through sleepless nights has been replaced by a strange mix of relief, fear and anticipation.

The exams are done, and the only thing left is to wait for graduation day. The caps, the gowns, the celebrations they are all just a few months away.

Yet, as the noise of campus life fades, a quiet question begins to echo for those awaiting their results. What now? Do you rest or start job hunting? Do you take a break or dive straight into the “real world”? And perhaps the biggest question of all what happens when the student life you have known for the last few years suddenly ends?

The period between completing University and graduation often feels like standing at a train station with no timetable. You know the next phase is coming, but you are not sure when or where it will take you. You are no longer a student, yet not quite a professional either.

The campus that once buzzed with activity suddenly feels distant. Friends scatter in different directions, and the familiar rhythm of lectures, deadlines, and group discussions is replaced by long, uncertain days. It’s a silent transition one that a few talk about but almost everyone experiences.

Amid this quiet transition, different students are finding different ways to fill the gap. Some see it as a well-deserved break after years of hard work, while others admit it feels like being stuck between two worlds.

For Jack Ng’uni, who served as UNZA Radio Director of Programs, leaving university is a mix of pride, reflection and anticipation.

With faith as his compass, Jack believes the same God who guided him through university will illuminate the path ahead.

“Finishing school is an achievement that one should truly celebrate. After exams, I didn’t know exactly what was next, but I believe the God who brought me this far will make a way,” he states.

He explains that the waiting period is also a time to plan and reflect on the future.

“I want to create a niche in what I’m good at and identify the kind of person I want to be known as. I have clear goals for what I want to achieve, and I’m excited to pursue them step by step,” he explains.

Looking back, Jack recalls the aspects of student life he will miss most. The freedom, the fun, the sense of choice one has as a student, and just the daily rhythm of campus life.

Nonetheless, he is equally energized by what lies ahead, the exciting opportunities that are about to come, and of course, the worries too.

“I worry about how long it will take for me to be successful, but the excitement of possibility outweighs that concern. Hopefully, I will be back for my master’s and continue building on what I’ve started,” Jack shares.

On the other hand, Morgan Nondo, who served as News Director under UNZA Digital Media Hub (UNZA DMH TV), sees the waiting period as a time for self-reflection, setting realistic goals, and positioning oneself as a force to reckon with.

“Among the 2,000-plus graduates we have in the media sector, what sets you apart? Why should they pick you over them?” Morgan says.

“I am utilizing the waiting period to expand my skill set and leverage the network I have built over the past four years to further grow my media business. Someone has to employ the 2,000-plus graduates,” he adds.

However, Morgan highlights that one cannot run away from the fear of uncertainty. ‘’Plans are made, but sometimes they fail,” he admits.

For many young people, this waiting period is both a pause and a preparation, a quiet stretch of time that tests patience and purpose.

While the uncertainty can be unsettling, it also offers a chance to redefine one’s path and rediscover passions beyond the classroom.

The words of American philosopher John Dewey ring true for many young people at this stage ;“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” For many graduates, the months between finishing school and graduation are proof of that, a reminder that learning continues, even outside the classroom.

Between the relief of finishing and the anticipation of what is to come, there is a pause between who you were and who you are becoming.

It’s that uncertain calm after the storm of exams, a moment when dreams hover just within reach but reality has not fully taken shape. For many, it’s both thrilling and terrifying, a time to breathe, reflect, and redefine what success truly means.

Life in the waiting room reminds every graduate that growth often happens in the silence between dreams and reality.