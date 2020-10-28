ZAMBIAN BREWERIES KICKSTARTS ‘CHINJA BOTOLO’ BONANZA

Environmentally conscious beer drinkers and savvy entrepreneurs can turn empty beer bottles into hard cash with a new ‘Chinja Botolo‘ campaign launched by Zambian Breweries.

A full crate of empty bottles will earn K39, while a single 375/330 ml bottle will net an instant K1 cash under the scheme to encourage consumers to exchange returnable bottles and crates for cash.

The COVID-19 drink-at-home message has left the brewery short of recyclable bottles, which are vital to keeping the supply chain going. The situation has been exacerbated by the partial reopening of bars, which has resulted in beer-lovers leaving empty bottles at home.

One of the benefits of depositing bottles and crates is recycling which is important for resource efficiency and keeping the environment clean.

“If you are keeping some bottles in your home, storeroom, or garage, please take them to your nearest distribution point and exchange them for cash,” said Zambian Breweries Corporate Affairs Director Ezekiel Sekele.

“We urge members of the public to return glass bottles of our products to encourage recycling. This process of returning bottles is very important in protecting our environment and business,” emphasized Mr. Sekele.

Consumers are advised to ensure the returnable bottles are clean and without wax or mud. The bottles must be local and returnable bottles.

Empties will not be accepted, at the collection point, that have chipped necks, are cracked or are not for Zambian Breweries products.

How does the deposit return scheme work?

Consumers should return glass bottles and crates intact and empty of contents to their closest bottle collection point and they will receive after deposit from K1 per 375/330 ml bottle, K2 per 750/660 ml bottle, K15 per empty crate and K39 for a full crate with empty bottles.

The returned used bottles and crates are put back into the production packaging cycle where they are rinsed, cleaned and sterilised. As the bottles and crates are being reused, there is minimal environmental impact.

