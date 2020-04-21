ZAMBEEF DONATES FOOD TO QUARANTINE CENTRES

Zambeef in collaboration with Parrogate Zambia and Nshimbi Steel has donated food to carter for at least 135,000 meals for quarantine centers and frontline health workers in the fight against Covid-19.

Zambeef supplied six tones of meat products, 1,500 trays of eggs, 500 bags of mealie meal, dairy products, masks, 211 pairs of safety boots, 5,000 liters of hand sanitizers and 10 thermometers.

Parrogate Zambia also donated 300 bags of 25kg Zamgold mealie meal and 150 boxes of 750ml Zamgold cooking oil, while Nshimbi Steel pledged K100,000 to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), in form of Zambeef products.

In addition to the local food products valued at K613,737, the group donated personal protective equipment worth K573,850 and intends to set up sanitary stations at 10 town councils to scale up sanitation in public places.

Speaking on behalf of the three companies, Zambeef Chief Executive Officer Walter Roodt praised health workers for the services offered in the fight against Covid-19.

“We believe there is power in numbers and more in unity of purpose. Together, we can combat Covid-19,” Mr. Roodt said.

He noted that more than half of the donation was in food supplies and that it would help cushion the fight against Covid-19 as good nutrition is crucial to combating the disease.

We believe that good nutrition is synonymous with good health. When our people are well-nourished, they will have renewed strength to fight Covid-19, the Zambeef CEO said.

Receiving the donations on behalf of Vice President Inonge Wina, Minister in the Office of the Vice President Olipa Phiri thanked the partners for the donation and said it would go a long way in assisting the government to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She assured the donors of transparency and accountability, that the contributions would be used for the intended purpose.

Zambeef Products previously donated over K60,000 worth of cleaning equipment to the Ministry of Health to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak in Zambia.

