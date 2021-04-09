CCPC INVESTIGATING COMMODITY PRICE HIKES

The Consumer Competition and Protection Commission (CCPC) is investigating various economic sectors for potentially anti-competitive trade practices of excessive pricing of products on the market.

CCPC Senior Head Public Relations Officer Namukolo Kasumpa said this is in response to the directive given by the Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) to extend investigations on over hiked prices of certain commodities.

It should however be noted that not all price hikes are as a result of anti-competitive practices. Some hikes could be a result of the inflationary pressure, exchange rate and seasonal goods among other, Ms. Kasumpa.

Meanwhile, a Lusaka based wholesale owner Evans Banda has expressed concern over high prices of cooking oil, sugar and other essential commodities in the country.

Mr. Banda said the high prices imposed may cause hunger as people need these basic commodities for their day to day consumption.

The situation is concerning as majority Zambians cannot afford the high cost of living in the country, Mr. Banda.

He stated that despite having a wholesale store, it is still hard for him to feed his family due to the drastic price increment in basic commodities.

Customers complain but the problem is beyond my control as I am also making less than K20 profit from 6 containers of 2 liter cooking oil which is currently selling at over k110 per container, while a 5 liter container is selling at over K220 in local stores, Mr. Banda.

