DO NOT TAKE THE LAW INTO YOUR OWN HANDS – MUCHELEKA URGES PF

United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Patrick Mucheleka has urged Patriotic Front (PF) members not to take the law into their hands by uttering statements that are not in line with what the law stipulates.

[The PF”s] statement about not allowing UPND President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) to campaign when the time comes is not logical because when that time comes,every politician should be able to campaign without unnecessary restrictions, Mucheleka.

The UPND spokesperson further told Lusaka Star that the laws of this country are very clear that anyone, including HH, has the liberty to go anywhere.

It is not for Antonio Mwanza or any PF member to decide where HH goes or where he does not go as it is not rational, Mucheleka.

Mr. Mucheleka was responding to PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza who said no police officer should allow Hakainde Hichilema to hold rallies.

Part of Mr. Mwanza’s statement read as follows:

No police officer will this year allow HH to public meetings when ECZ opens up campaigns in June and July because he is a bitter and violent leader.

Mr. Mwanza further went on to praise the police for blocking HH from leaving Lusaka for the Copperbelt to attend the burial of his party senior member who died in an accident.

Related

Comments

comments