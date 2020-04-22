FAZ RECOMMENDS MITIGATION PACKAGE TO EASE COVID-19 IMPACT

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Executive Committee has recommended a mitigation package for its member clubs arising from the impact of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on football.

FAZ Acting Communications Manager Sydney Mungala disclosed in a press statement issued to the media in Lusaka today that the association will assess the impact of Covid-19 on its members and examine how they can mitigate the damage.

It revealed that the members will be expected to give FAZ details of the hardest hit aspects of their operations through a questionnaire that will be circulated.

The FAZ committee urged members to remain compliant with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against Covid-19.

The committee further stressed that member clubs should also observe the labor laws in wake of the virus, which has affected their financial status.

Meanwhile, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has remained optimistic that the Covid-19 threat will be curtailed soon enough to ensure that football returns to the pitch.

Mr. Kashala said FAZ will continue to monitor the situation around Covid-19 and are hopeful that football will return to the pitches soon.

He urged all the members to play their part in the fight that has plunged the whole world into a health crisis.

Play safe, stay home and keep safe or come up with something different to speak to the Covid-19 fight, noted Mr. Kashala

FAZ remains shut-in respect of the Covid-19 threat.

The Covid-19 disease that has infected more than two million people worldwide and caused over 130, 000 deaths has extended its impact to football and put major football leagues on halt.

