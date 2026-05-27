FAZ appoints Chakatazya as General Secretary

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed experienced football administrator Charles Chakatazya as its new General Secretary, while Iva Lengwe has been officially confirmed as Deputy General Secretary.

The appointments were approved during an Executive Committee meeting held at Football House in Lusaka.

FAZ President Keith Mweemba said the association is confident that the new officials will help strengthen football administration in the country.

“On behalf of the Executive Committee, I wish to congratulate Mr. Charles Chakatazya and Mr. Iva Lengwe on their appointments,” Mweemba said.

Chakatazya replaces Machacha Shepande, who has left the association after accepting an international assignment.

Mweemba described Chakatazya as an experienced football administrator with a strong background in club management, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer for Nkana Football Club, Kabwe Warriors, and NAPSA Stars.

Meanwhile, Mweemba thanked Shepande for his contribution to Zambian football.

“I wish to thank Mr. Machacha Shepande for the service he rendered to the game and wish him well in his new endeavors. Even as he leaves, he remains an important member of the football family,” Mweemba said.

He also encouraged Shepande to remain available to serve Zambian football in other capacities in the future.