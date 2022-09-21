HomeStar CommentCommercialisation of wedding committees

Commercialisation of wedding committees

Mwiya Mwiya
By Mwiya Mwiya
46

‘No man is an island’, the saying goes. This applies in all aspects of life because at some point, every individual will need help to achieve something.

That said, some brides and grooms in Zambia work with a committee prior to their wedding in order to have a smooth running of the event.

The committee is comprised of close friends, some family members and work mates among others. People in the committee are expected to assist in getting gifts for the bride, contribute towards the cost of the wedding and also make sure that almost everything related to the event is ready. 

Unfortunately, this is no longer the case as some people have resorted to using these wedding committees as sources of money to fully finance their weddings. 

Some people would be willing to assist in their own capacity, but couples have started requesting for monetary contributions as high as K2, 000 towards their wedding.

This has raised many concerns among some members of society which has consequently led to loss of friendship, hatred among family members and co-workers.

Therefore, the best course of action couples should take is to start saving for most of their wedding related expenses, unlike shifting the burden to committee members. This will allow people that want to assist to do it wholeheartedly and contribute what they can manage.

couples should be grateful when people contribute to their weddings, rather than see such contributions as mandatory. In addition, couples should learn to plan their weddings within their financial means.  

We all need help in life, but that does not mean we should take advantage of people’s generosity.

Previous articleGovt, FAZ’s investment in Copper Queens pays off
Mwiya Mwiya
Mwiya Mwiya
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

K6M FLOWS TO LUMANGWE FALLS

Government has allocated over six million Kwacha to the development of Lumangwe falls area as a full fledged tourism destination from the Tourism Development...

UNZASU initiates ‘boarding house harmonisation project’

ZRA DONATES K168 580 TOWARDS CYCLONE IDAI VICTIMS

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service