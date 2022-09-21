Commercialisation of wedding committees

‘No man is an island’, the saying goes. This applies in all aspects of life because at some point, every individual will need help to achieve something.

That said, some brides and grooms in Zambia work with a committee prior to their wedding in order to have a smooth running of the event.

The committee is comprised of close friends, some family members and work mates among others. People in the committee are expected to assist in getting gifts for the bride, contribute towards the cost of the wedding and also make sure that almost everything related to the event is ready.

Unfortunately, this is no longer the case as some people have resorted to using these wedding committees as sources of money to fully finance their weddings.

Some people would be willing to assist in their own capacity, but couples have started requesting for monetary contributions as high as K2, 000 towards their wedding.

This has raised many concerns among some members of society which has consequently led to loss of friendship, hatred among family members and co-workers.

Therefore, the best course of action couples should take is to start saving for most of their wedding related expenses, unlike shifting the burden to committee members. This will allow people that want to assist to do it wholeheartedly and contribute what they can manage.

couples should be grateful when people contribute to their weddings, rather than see such contributions as mandatory. In addition, couples should learn to plan their weddings within their financial means.

We all need help in life, but that does not mean we should take advantage of people’s generosity.