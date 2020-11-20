THE MOVEMENT MAGAZINE HONORS VETERAN MEDIA PERSONALITY

The Zambian magazine industry has continued to evolve and its growth cannot go unnoticed.

With six accolades to its name, The Movement Magazine has shown consistency and growth through the launch of not only its 9th issue dubbed ‘Legacy Issue’, but also the launch of its website.

The youth-led magazine highlights the best of Zambia’s popular culture by putting a renowned personality to complement its content.

Interestingly, the Legacy Issue highlighted renowned media personality Frank Mutubila as he turned 50 years in the media profession.

Frank Mutubila

We highlight Frank Mutubila in the legacy issue because the team saw it fit to have him grace as cover among other legends acknowledging the fact he is a media person with 50 years of practicing experience. The Movement Stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the magazine Namwezi Namwinga echoed that the objective of the launch was to communicate its consistency to the media and the general public.

The Movement Magazine CEO Namwezi Namwinga

On the other hand, Executive Editor of the magazine Chimweka Chileshe emphasized that the magazine will not only thrive to inspire but also create job opportunities for young people.

Executive Editor Chimweka Chileshe

The launch was held at Le Elementos Hotel last friday and was led by guest of honor Mulenga Chisanga, acting Director General of the Zambia Information Communication and Technology Authority (ZICTA), who congratulated the vibrant youths for taking a bold step and jumping on the digital space.

Related

Comments

comments