Embrace excellence – Muteto urges UNZA students

By Mary Mwenda
Hodgson Landau Brands (HBL) International Zambia has advised the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accounts (ZICA)-University of Zambia (UNZA) Students Chapter members to embrace excellence.

HLB Zambia Senior Partner Masuzyo Mulenga Muteto, said as a professional firm, HLB has committed itself to excellence and has embraced learning, innovation and adaptability in Zambia.

Mrs. Muteto advised students to make excellence as a guiding principle in their studies and and life in general if they are to succeed.

“As aspiring professionals to succeed and offer quality services, we must embrace excellence as a habit,” Mrs. Muteto said.

She further said that growth is a collaborative effort and is not achieved in solitary activities.

“For us to grow as a firm, we have embraced collaboration with each other as well as other industry players,” she said.

Mrs. Muteto also advised students on the need to stay abreast and expose themselves to the practical aspect of their aspiring profession.

Meanwhile, the ZICA-UNZA Students Chapter President Mukombe Nawa, said the main objective of the visit to the HLB International Zambia’s offices was in a quest to build business and professional accountants as well as to bridge the gap between students and the financial industry.

Ms. Nawa said HLB Zambia is an international audit firm and that the visit has enhanced there auditing, business and accounting aspirations.

“We have received great hospitality and knowledge about the services HLB offers,” Ms. Nawa said.

This was said when HLB International Zambia hosted the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accounts (ZICA)-University of Zambia Students Chapter students at their country head offices in Lusaka on 18th August 2023.

