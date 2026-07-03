Ramsey Nouah calls for stronger African storytelling

Renowned Nigerian Actor Ramsey Nouah and a delegation of international filmmakers have called on African content creators to use film and other creative platforms to showcase the continent’s beauty, culture and untold stories.

In a statement issued out by Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts Public Relations Officer Nchimunya Ng’andu said, the delegation is in Zambia for the ongoing Africa Creative Market (ACM), Creative Industries Business Summit (CIBS) and the Kwimbo National Arts Festival in Lusaka, organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts and its partners.

“The visit included Victoria Falls, Angel’s Pool, a cultural experience at Mukuni Boma featuring traditional cuisine and performances, and a Zambezi River boat cruise,” he said.

Mr. Ng’andu said that as part of their programme, the delegation has also toured Livingstone courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts.

And Mr. Nouah said that Zambia’s natural attractions should not only be seen as tourist destinations but also as powerful storytelling spaces for documentaries, films and other creative works.

He added that African filmmakers have a responsibility to document and share authentic African experiences with the world.

He described the experience as unforgettable, praising Zambia’s scenery, hospitality and cultural heritage, and encouraged more people to visit the country.

Meanwhile, the delegation included Executive Producer of 77, Mr. Tonye Princewill, Executive Producer Mr. Adonijah Owiriwa, Director Mr. Izu Ojukwu and Mr. Thiago Tostes, Producer of The Explorers.

Mr. Owiriwa said his first visit to Lusaka inspired the production of 77, a film promoting African unity and identity. He has called for the removal of barriers such as visa restrictions across African countries, saying the continent’s diversity should unite rather than divide its people.

He has further emphasised the importance of Africans telling their own stories to preserve history and reclaim narrative ownership through film and other creative platforms.