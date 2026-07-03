Independent artists face financial struggles but enjoy greater creative control, says Subsabala

Independent artist and Daddy Daddy Record Label founder Gift Chirwa, popularly known as Subsabala, has emphasized that lack of financial support and sponsorship remains one of the biggest challenges facing independent musicians in Zambia.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka star Chirwa said unlike artists signed to major record labels independent musicians often have to finance every stage of their careers from recording music to marketing and promotion.

He explained that promoting music on digital platforms is expensive, making it difficult for independent artists to compete with musicians backed by established labels.

“Lack of financial support and sponsorship is one of the biggest challenges because I use my own money to market and promote my music on different platforms. It’s easier for artists under major record labels because the label covers the cost of boosting numbers on social media, increasing popularity and helping them break records,” he said.

Despite the financial hurdles, Chirwa said being independent comes with significant long term benefits, particularly ownership of music rights.

“The biggest advantage of being independent is that you own your music catalogue and copyrights. Every song belongs to you. You earn royalties from your work, whether it’s used for ringtones, movies, TikTok sounds or sampled by other artists. You are the one who decides how your music is used and who gets permission to use it,” he said.

Chirwa however acknowledged that record labels continue to play an important role in the music industry by providing financial backing and opportunities for emerging talent.

He said labels help upcoming artists by offering upfront funding to cover production and promotional costs, allowing them to focus on building their careers.

However, he cautioned young musicians against rushing into record deals without fully understanding the contracts they sign.

“My advice to young artists is to be careful before signing any deal. A bad contract with a record label can trap you and negatively affect your career. Always understand what you’re signing before making that commitment,” Chirwa said.

Meanwhile, upcoming artist Chibwe Chiti, popularly known as Double C, said his experience after signing with a major record label was a learning opportunity, despite the challenges he faced.

Chiti said the contract was highly demanding and left him with little creative freedom.

“The contract was too demanding. I felt like I was being controlled in terms of what I should do and how I should do it. As an artist, creative freedom is important, and at times I felt I didn’t have enough of it,” he said.

Despite his experience, Chiti said he does not regret signing the deal because it inspired him to establish his own record label, where artists can freely express their creativity while receiving guidance and support.

“The experience wasn’t all bad. It made me realise that I can start my own record label and use my talent to nurture other artists while allowing them the freedom to grow,” he said.

Chiti acknowledged that many record labels play a vital role in developing artists and noted that some musicians fail to appreciate the support they receive.

“There are record labels that genuinely invest in and nurture artists. Sometimes it’s the artists who don’t appreciate the effort and resources that labels put into their careers,” he said.

He also called on independent artists to embrace unity and collaboration instead of engaging in unnecessary rivalries, saying divisions within the industry discourage emerging talent.