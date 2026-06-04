Artists praises social media for career growth

Zambian artists has noted that social media helps them reach audiences, promote music and grow careers.

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‎Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, artist Gabriel Tembo, popularly known as Gabby GT, said social media has significantly contributed to the growth of his music career by enabling him to reach new audiences as technology continues to evolve.

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‎”Social media has helped me grow my music and reach new audiences, which I am still reaching as social media continues to improve day by day and makes it easier for my work to be put out there,” he said.

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‎Gabby GT said his music serves as a voice for people who often feel unheard in society.

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‎”Many people have no voice, so in my songs I act as the voice for the voiceless, and they feel heard through my music,” he said.

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‎He explained that artists should not become entirely dependent on social media, saying musicians successfully promoted their work long before digital platforms became popular.

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‎”If social media were to disappear today, we would still go back to using disks and word of mouth,” he said.

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‎He encouraged upcoming artists to remain authentic and share music that comes from the heart, adding that social media has made it easier for talented musicians to gain recognition.

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‎Meanwhile, an upcoming artist Chanda Kabwe, popularly known as Kayz Kopala, said social media has played a crucial role in advancing his music career and expanding his audience.

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‎”Social media has helped me promote my music without relying entirely on traditional media. It has also helped me build my personal brand and gain more visibility,” he said.

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‎Kayz Kopala said despite its benefits, artists face several challenges when relying heavily on digital platforms, including changing algorithms, online criticism, cyberbullying and misinformation.

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‎Kayz Kopala described YouTube as the most effective platform for promoting his music, although he said Facebook and TikTok also play an important role in helping artists reach wider audiences.

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