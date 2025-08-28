back to top
‎UNZA Elections: Njapau’s bold plan

Cyprian Katongo
By Cyprian Katongo
99

‎As the University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) elections approach, McNeal Njapau, popularly known as “The Engine,” has thrown his hat into the ring, promising to bring about a new era of student leadership. ‎‎

With the rallying slogan “We Must Make UNZA Great Again,” Njapau has outlined a comprehensive plan to address the pressing concerns of students, including safety, accommodation, and digital access.

‎‎Njapau’s campaign is built on a commitment to student welfare and safety.

He vows to prioritize improved infrastructure, modern security systems, and expanded digital access to ensure a secure and conducive learning environment.

‎‎“Campus safety and security are non-negotiable, as Vice President, I will work tirelessly to ensure that our students feel safe and supported,” he asserts.‎‎

Njapau’s plan also focuses on addressing pressing student needs, including accommodation, sanitation, and digital access.‎‎

He proposes partnerships with private boarding houses to supplement university facilities, while also pledging to monitor the timely completion of ongoing hostel projects. ‎‎

Additionally, Njapau emphasizes the importance of inclusivity, particularly for students living with disabilities, and promises to provide assistive measures across campus.‎‎His leadership style is built on transparency and accountability.

As he pledges to hold regular “Engine Briefings” student feedback forums using social media and printed reports to keep communication between the union and the student body open. ‎‎

“Leadership is not about titles,” he says ,’It’s about ensuring every student feels heard and represented,’ I will be a Vice President who listens, consults, and collaborates, not dictates.”‎‎

As the elections draw near, Njapau’s candidacy positions him as a reform-minded contender, determined to combine pragmatism with vision. ‎‎

With pledges of transparency, inclusivity, and tangible reforms, he seeks to redefine the role of Vice Presidency into one that reflects the true voice and aspirations of UNZA students.

‎‎“Let’s vote for vision, mission, and purpose,” he urges students.

‎‎“My goal is to transform UNZA into a place where every student can thrive academically, socially, and economically,” he adds.‎

