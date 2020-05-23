CCPC SEIZES GOODS WORTH K4,500

Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in collaboration with the Kasama Municipal Council (KMC) has seized assorted goods worth k4, 500.

This follows a joint routine inspection conducted in over fifteen super markets, wholesales and minimarts in Kasama’s central business district in view of ascertaining the traders’ compliance levels with the CCPC Act no. 24 of 2010.

Speaking during a press briefing, CCPC Public Relations Officer Mr Rainford Mutabi stated that the seized items had defects and therefore did not meet the mandatory product information standards set by section 50(1) and 52(1) of the CCPC Act no. 24 of 2010 and the Food and Drugs regulations under the Food and Drugs Act cap 303 of the laws of Zambia.

“The products seized include carbonated beverages, blue band margarine, quick snacks and assortment of hair and body products, the defects on the seized items comprise insufficient labels, expired products while others did not have expiry dates, inappropriate packaging and some had broken seals.” Mr Mutabi said.

The commission has since advised consumers countrywide to be proactive and report perpetrators of both anti-competitive business behavior and unfair trading practices to the commission by calling on the toll-free line 5678.

“We would like to warn all suppliers, retailers and distributors to seize selling unsuitable products which have exceeded or are close to reaching their shelf life especially to rural areas,” he stated.

Furthermore, the commission has advised traders to abide by the law and desist from engaging in unfair trading practices or any conduct that erode consumer welfare.

