Apology on a student story

Lusaka Star sincerely apologises for the inaccurate article published yesterday under the headline “UNZA student dies from alcohol.”

The information contained in the story was wrongfully reported and does not reflect the facts surrounding the matter.

We deeply regret the distress and harm caused to the family of the late Marvelous Mwape, his friends, University of Zambia community and our readers.

As a learning and training platform, we take full responsibility for this error and are committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical and professional journalism.

Corrective measures are being put in place to ensure that such a mistake does not recur. We extend our heartfelt apologies once again for the misinformation.

Managing Editor