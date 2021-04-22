Super League’s failed football coup was a fantasy all along…

Twelve of Europe’s, and therefore the world’s biggest football clubs, have suffered massive and self-inflicted reputational damage after a proposed Super League began to spectacularly collapse on Tuesday evening.
A mere two days after six of England’s, and three each of Spain and Italy’s leading clubs announced the formation of the European Super League, the dirty dozen were beating a hasty retreat.
English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all pledged to join the new league, as did Spanish powerhouses Barcelona and Real Madrid.
AC Milan, Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid completed the soon-to-be infamous lineup of “founder clubs”. They came up with the genius idea of having a competition in which they were guaranteed entry every year, regardless of whether their performances stank worse than sweaty old socks
By Tuesday evening, all English clubs had pulled out of the Super League, as had Barcelona and Atletico. That number might have increased by the time you read this. Manchester United executive deputy-Chairman Ed Woodward had also resigned in the wake of the debacle and he was set to be joined by Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli.
The ravenous greed these clubs displayed, and the complete disdain with which they treated their own fans when revealing a tournament that entrenched their positions with no jeopardy, quickly backfired.
Football pundits, players, former players, managers, former managers, presidents and prime ministers slammed the idea that would see the rich get richer in a sport already obscenely wealthy at the top end.
There is a feeling that the leaders of massive football clubs, valued at billions of dollars, must be brilliant and innovative businessmen (and yes, they’re all men), yet it’s quite obvious that they weren’t all that bright.
And they certainly displayed almost zero EQ when it came to reading the anger the move would incite from their own fans, let alone rival clubs.
The entire episode has been an unmitigated disaster with the almost comical situation that similarly greedy and power-hungry clubs such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain have come out of this looking saintly and parsimonious. The two 2020 Champions League finalists did not join the breakaway and therefore are untainted in this gory abattoir of a plan.
Even giant broadcasters such as Sky in the United Kingdom, which engineered the formation of the English Premier League in 1992, in a similarly seismic football shift to the proposed Super League, have staked a pole on Mt Moral High Ground in this saga.
Sky pundits spent 48 hours opining on the greed of the breakaway clubs, despite being the reason British Football has become so expensive that most average fans cannot afford season tickets.
The scramble to condemn the 12 clubs by people and businesses that have all benefited massively from football’s greed, has been amusing. And sickening. Moral high ground has never been this low.
As the anger and fallout of fans began to pierce the thick skin and frontal lobes of executives at the 12 clubs, there was a dawning realisation that maybe they hadn’t read the room very well. Or not at all.
Manchester City, bankrolled by bottomless Middle Eastern oil money anyway, realised that chasing more money seemed gauche — assuming anything in modern professional football could be any gaucher (if that’s a word) and backed away.
Chelsea, similarly supported by bottomless oligarch billions, also realised that it was a poor look and stepped back as football’s world governing body Fifa and European governing body UEFA warned of severe consequences.
If you do anything that makes Fifa look like a measurement of high moral value, you really cocked up.
There might be a long legal battle for these teams now, because it’s unlikely they would have announced the Super League to the world without some heads of agreement in place with a broadcaster. Streaming services such as Disney have been reported as one of the probable broadcast partners.
If a long legal battle with Disney is to follow this footballing equivalent of a failed coup, it would be appropriate. After all, the entire concept was formulated in a world of fantasy rather than reality.
RANDOM AT BEST...
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
5 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|April 22, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|April 21, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|April 18, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|Nkwazi
|2 - 0
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Nkana
|Buildcon
|2 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|April 15, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|April 14, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Young Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Zanaco
|Kitwe United
|2 - 1
|Nkana
|April 11, 2021
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Green Eagles
|April 10, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Lumwana Radiants
|2 - 1
|Buildcon
|Zanaco
|2 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Green Buffaloes
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|April 8, 2021
|Nkana
|1 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|April 4, 2021
|ZESCO United
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|March 21, 2021
|Nkana
|14:00
|NAPSA Stars
|March 24, 2021
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkana
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|NAPSA Stars
|April 21, 2021
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Indeni
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|April 24, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Indeni
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Zanaco
|April 25, 2021
|Buildcon
|11:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|April 28, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|May 15, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Buildcon
|May 26, 2021
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|April 22, 2021
|Leicester City
|3 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|April 21, 2021
|Aston Villa
|1 - 2
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 1
|Southampton
|April 20, 2021
|Chelsea
|0 - 0
|Brighton & Hov…
|April 19, 2021
|Leeds United
|1 - 1
|Liverpool
|April 18, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|Arsenal
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|April 17, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Newcastle United
|3 - 2
|West Ham United
|April 16, 2021
|Everton
|2 - 2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|April 12, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 0
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|3 - 0
|Southampton
|April 11, 2021
|Sheffield United
|0 - 3
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1 - 3
|Manchester United
|West Ham United
|3 - 2
|Leicester City
|Burnley
|1 - 2
|Newcastle United
|April 10, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 4
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Manchester City
|1 - 2
|Leeds United
|April 9, 2021
|Fulham
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|01:00
|Everton
|April 17, 2021
|Southampton
|00:00
|Crystal Palace
|April 23, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Everton
|April 24, 2021
|Liverpool
|11:30
|Newcastle United
|West Ham United
|16:30
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|19:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|April 25, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11:00
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|13:00
|Manchester United
|Aston Villa
|18:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|April 26, 2021
|Leicester City
|19:00
|Crystal Palace
|April 30, 2021
|Southampton
|19:00
|Leicester City
|May 1, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|11:30
|Manchester City
|Brighton & Hov…
|14:00
|Leeds United
|Chelsea
|16:30
|Fulham
|Everton
|19:00
|Aston Villa
|May 2, 2021
|Newcastle United
|13:00
|Arsenal
|Manchester United
|15:30
|Liverpool
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18:15
|Sheffield United
|May 3, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|17:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Burnley
|19:15
|West Ham United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035