SADC ENVOYS ENDORSE BRAZIL BUSINESS FORUM

A business forum between the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Brazil has been scheduled to take place this year in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Dr. Alfreda Mwamba and other ambassadors from SADC member states have endorsed the SADC-Brazil Business Forum that is scheduled for September later on this year.

Dr Mwamba described the SADC-Brazil Business Forum as an opportunity for Zambia to highlight its tourism and investment opportunities to the world.

Dr. Mwamba further stated that Zambia’s abundant natural resources provide excellent tourism, investment and trade opportunities in the region.

In late 2019, the Brazilian government presented a multi-disciplinary approach to discussions with SADC envoys, inviting the region’s private sector to invest in the sub-region’s clean energy sector; railway projects and science-driven agriculture.

Brazil’s Deputy minister and Secretary of Negotiations Kenneth Nóbrega said Brazil sees the SADC region as a gateway to Africa.

The Brazilian government is looking to a head-start in the African sub-region and the recent policy consultative forum in Lusaka is a glowing success. Mr. Nóbrega

He further said that after the 2008/2009 financial recession, Brazil is now in better shape to seize opportunities in the SADC region and is open to facilitate opportunities for investment.

Zambia and Brazil, whose bilateral ties date back to 1970, commemorated 50 years of diplomatic relations with the Brazilian government on February 11, 2020.

This information was made available in a statement issued by the Zambian embassy in Brazil’s First Secretary and Public Relations Officer, Grace Makowane.

