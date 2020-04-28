NEW ZRA BOARD USHERED IN

Government through the Ministry of Finance has appointed a new board for the Zambia Revenue Authority in pursuant to the provisions of section 12 (1) of the Zambia Revenue Authority Act Number 321 of the laws of Zambia.

Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu named the appointed individuals as; Bwalya Chiti, Fredson Yamba, Andrew Nkunika, Dr Denny Kalyalya, Gertrude Musyani, Lydia Sibanda, Grace Bwanali and James Koni.

In his congratulatory message to the appointees, Dr Ng’andu said the board needs to strengthen the measures taken by ZRA in domestic resource mobilisation through enhanced usage of electronic platforms and increased compliance surveillance, to curb smuggling and tax related fraud.

He urged the board to ensure that the guidelines on tax related measures pronounced by the Government on March 27 and April 20, 2020 that aim at assisting companies and businesses during this Covid-19 period are published and communicated to the public thoroughly.

And former Ambassador of Zambia to Germany Bwalya Chiti has been selected as the new board chairperson.

Mr Chiti acknowledged his appointment and added that he will use his vast experience in team building to guide the board in achieving governments vision and the expectations of the people of Zambia.

He said he will ensure that the board enhances domestic resource mobilization through efficient tax administration.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Chileshe Kandetta.

