Renovation of ablutions at UNZA commences

By Berky Mwangala Akapelwa
10

University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) says the renovation of dilapidated ablutions in student hostels at the University of Zambia (UNZA) has commenced.

This follows a protest held on Monday by UNZA students over the poor sanitation at the institution.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Minister of Water and Sanitation, Lloyd Chanda said that the renovation exercise, which is aimed at improving sanitation at the University, has began with the installation of new toilets at Mwanawasa hostel.

“The new toilets were installed this Monday, starting with Levy Mwanawasa level one and level two. This means that there will be four new toilets in each block,” Chanda said.

He further added that the renovation of toilets in all the hostels at the University is expected to last for three weeks.

Meanwhile, students at Mwanawasa hostel have welcomed the renovations of toilets currently underway.

“We are happy because people on top always come here, and the fact that only two toilets were working, toilets always used to get dirty. It was so inconveniencing such that when you are pressed, you have to wait in a queue of people waiting,” she said.

The student who sought anonymity pledged to uphold good hygiene by keeping the new toilets clean.

Published on April 23, 2022

