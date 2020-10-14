SKY GIRL ZED: PAN AFRICAN MOVEMENT BUILDING TEEN CONFIDENCE

Barely a week after the official launch of Sky Girl Zed, a Zambian edition of Sky Girl, focus is being moved to confidence building in teens.

Sky Girl is a community where ambitious teen girls come together with the aim of building their confidence in order for them to stay true to themselves.

Sky Girl Zed Magazine Editor Wankumbu Phiri emphasized that a dialogue group is what gave birth to Sky Girl Zed.

Sky Girl Zed is part of a Pan- African movement that has already been launched in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya and now Zambia, Phiri added.

At the launch that was beamed live by Media 365, the editor also revealed that the community is striving to bring the Sky life to Zambia.

Some Sky Girl Zed members at the official launch of the teens community at Arcades Mall in Lusaka.

We launched Sky Girl Zed courtesy of Media 365 and we have a series of activities and projects such as radio shows, online social media chats and publication a Sky Girl Zed magazine every after two months, she said.



The editor added that the teen community aims at supporting the journey of girls through life and encouraging them to stay true to themselves and make good decisions for a better life.





This community is a space for teen girls to connect, be unapologetically unique and stay true to themselves by not being easily swayed by peer pressure, but make and stick to their choices,

Phiri added.

