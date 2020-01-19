SIMON MWEWA NAMED SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

In a much-anticipated outcome, Zambian social commentator and Facebook enthusiast Simon Mwewa has been named Social Media Personality of the Year 2019 by Diamond Television.

Mr Mwewa is popularly known for using Facebook to promote proper usage of the English language, raising awareness on the importance of personal hygiene as well as helping mold public opinion on various issues of public interest in the country.

Here is a copy of his ACCEPTANCE SPEECH as monitored on his Facebook page, which boasts of over 160,000 followers:

“THANK YOU DIAMOND TV AND VIEWERS FOR THE HONOR OF NAMING ME ‘Social Media Personality Of The Year 2019’

Firstly, I dedicate this award to my late Father, Dr. Simon Mwewa. You were a visionary. We love and miss you every day.

Social Media should be used for GOOD not EVIL. It should be used to build not destroy. We are all entitled to our opinions, but NOBODY is entitled to spreading lies, innuendo and criminal libel, in the name of ‘Free Speech.’

Let’s move away from this notion that Facebook is inconsequential. When people say ‘Ivi nivi Facebook chabe’ [ This is just Facebook ] they are ignoring Facebook’s far reaching power of altering people’s perception of you.

Simon Mwewa in action on his Facebook live show with popular Zambian comedian Bwana Njombe

Thank you to everyone that voted for me. I am so happy that you saw it fit to name me ‘Social Media Personality Of The Year’

Thank you also to my ‘SML Facebook FAMILY members’, I love you.

Lastly and most importantly. Thank you to my wife and children for their love and support.”

