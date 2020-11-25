ZAMBIA BREWERIES CONDEMNS OVER PRICING OF BEER

Zambian Breweries has condemned the continued over pricing of its beer by some deceitful distributors and traders across several markets in the country.

The country’s largest brewer has noted with concern the exploitative prices in some distribution and retail outlets and stressed that it does not support such profiteering.

The Country Director Jose Moran says that whilst they continue to support distributors and all their business partners in the value chain who have equally been affected by the lockdown and closures they are saddened by the unethical traders who are seeking to exploit their consumers

We can confirm that we have not increased the price of our products and although we recommend a retail price for consumers we do not enforce price or control market prices, Mr. Morgan

We stand with our consumers and the honest bar owners being squeezed by the abusive practice.

Mr. Moran added that the company is aware that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is undertaking market investigations. He has since warned distributors and traders of the possible penalties for unfair trading once the investigations are completed.

He further stated that they are working hard to overcome challenges past the COVID19 lock-down and increase the supply to the market as the festive season is coming closer. He added that the COVID scenario should not be used as an excuse to take advantage of consumers.

This follows the alleged cartel by people running different companies that supply alcohol that have continued to create an artificial shortage of the commodity.

in an interview with a Kalingalinga based bar owner, he revealed that the distributing companies have hiked the prices of alcohol giving an example of Mosi which was trading at K155 and is now K250.

Mr. Moran is therefore urging the public to report unethical trading to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

