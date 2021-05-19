PRIORITIZE LOCAL POULTRY MARKET – ZNFU

The Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) has called on government to prioritize the local market when it comes to exporting day-old chicks in order to avoid the upscaling of prices in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, ZNFU Public Relations Manager Kelvin Kaleyi said it is important for the Ministry of Agriculture to balance and regulate on how the export permits are being issued with the consideration of local farmers’ produce.

Priority should be given to the local market. After they satisfy the local market, then the day-old chicks can be exported in order to help our local farmers, Mr. Kaleyi.

And Simon Chibala, a local poultry farmer in Southern Province has expressed concern over the increase in prices of chicken feed in the country.

Mr. Chabala explained that because feed has become expensive, poultry farmers are now forced to increase the prices of eggs and chicken.

It is difficult for us to even sell the chickens now because customers want to buy them at a low price. They do not understand that we are spending a lot of money on feed, Mr. Chabala.

The poultry farmer stated that it is impossible to neglect the fact that the increase in prices of both chicken feed and chickens has hindered the progress of the poultry business.

It is disheartening when you watch your own customers walk past you after hearing your price only to go and buy a different product right next door, Mr. Chabala.

Related

Comments

comments