LUNGU APPOINTS MVUNGA AS NEW BOZ GOVERNOR

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development Mr. Christopher Mvunga as the new Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

According to a press release availed to Lusaka Star, President Lungu has since terminated the employment contract of former BoZ Governor Dr. Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has appointed Ministry of National Development Planning director, Dr. Mike Masiye as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet taking over from Mr. Mvunga.

I wish Dr. Kalyalya well in his future endeavours and I also wish Mr. Mvunga and Dr. Masiye, success in their new roles, president Lungu said.

