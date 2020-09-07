ACC NABS FORMER MAFINGA ASSISTANT SOCIAL WELFARE OFFICER FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Kasama has arrested a former Assistant Social Welfare Officer for Corrupt acquisition of public property and revenue amounting to more than K200, 000.

According to a statement availed to Lusaka star by ACC, Jonathan Maruzah aged 36 of House number 201, Kombe Drive, Top Shops in Mufulira has been charged with Eleven (11) counts of fraudulent or unlawful diverting of public property for purposes other than what it was intended for contrary to section 34(1)(b) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act no. 3 of 2012.

ACC states that particulars of the offence in the 11 Counts are that, on dates unknown but between 1st January 2016 and 30th January 2017 in Mafinga district of Muchinga Province, Maruzah being a public officer namely Assistant Social Welfare Officer at Mafinga District Social Welfare office did fraudulently or unlawfully divert a total amount of K223,670 for his benefit, the money meant for social welfare beneficiaries and administration of Mafinga Social Welfare Department, a public body.

ACC further adds that Maruzah has further been jointly charged with Sydney Mutale Nkole, a former Assistant Programs Officer under Social Welfare Department in Mafinga district, with one count of unlawful diverting of public property for purposes other than what it was intended for contrary to section 34(1)(b) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Particulars of the offence being that Jonathan Maruzah and Sydney Mutale Nkole on dates unknown but between 1st January 2016 and 30th January 2017 in Mafinga District of Muchinga, jointly and whilst acting together did fraudulently or unlawfully divert K17,528.00 for their benefit, the money meant for social welfare beneficiaries and administration of Mafinga Social Welfare Department, a public body.

Matters or transactions that concern the Mafinga District Social Welfare office, a public body. The offences were committed when the two accused persons served at Mafinga District Social Welfare Department in Muchinga Province.Maruzah has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

