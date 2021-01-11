NATMAZ SEEKS WELL-WISHERS’ HELP IN COVID-19 FIGHT

The National Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia (NATMAZ) has appealed to well-wishers to come on board and donate face masks to markets across the country.

NATMAZ Vice president Mwila Mufonka said the association has distributed face masks to some traders and marketeers countrywide but they are not enough to carter for everyone.

The corporate world should come in and donate face masks to marketeers as a way of intensifying the fight against COVID-19, Mufonka.

The NATMAZ Vice President has also acknowledged the need for marketeers to mask up all the time because the Coronavirus spreads faster in congested places such as markets and other trading areas.

He disclosed that the association has partnered with local authorities across the country to sensitize traders on the need to strictly comply with health guidelines meant to combat COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kabwata Ward Area Councillor Longa Chiboboka has warned business owners in his ward against non-compliance with health guidelines that have being put in place to fight COVID-19.

Mr. Chiboboka has also welcomed the directive by Lusaka City Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa that no one should be allowed to enter markets and bus stations without face masks.

He said he will not allow business owners to cheapen people’s lives at the expense of money by floating Anti-COVID health guidelines with impunity.

I will work tirelessly to ensure strict adherence to the health guidelines and those found abrogating the law will risk their operating licence being revoked Chiboboka.

He added that his office will ensure that the health of the people comes first and whatever interventions the Ministry of Health has put in place will be followed to the latter.

No one is sacred in this and whoever abrogates the law will face the law as our primary role is to protect, Chiboboka.

Related

Comments

comments