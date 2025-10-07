UBA records 317 million dollars profit

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to driving Pan-African growth and delivering strong shareholder value, following the release of its 2025 half-year results in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3.

UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba noted that the bank’s performance reflects the benefits of its diversified operations across 20 African countries and key global markets.

“As you may very well know, UBA is present in 20 countries in Africa, and many of our subsidiaries are doing quite well,” Mr. Alawuba said in a press release, today.

“Our African subsidiaries have become a key strength, and their contribution to group performance continues to be significant.”

Mr. Alawuba revealed that the bank’s profit before tax climbed to ₦508 billion (approximately $317 million), highlighting UBA’s robust business model and its ability to deliver consistent growth despite challenging market conditions.

He added that UBA’s gross earnings grew by 17.28 percent to ₦1.371 trillion ($857 million) in the first half of 2025, compared to ₦1.168 trillion ($730 million) last year.

Mr. Alawuba diclosed that Interest income also increased by 32.89 percent, rising from ₦1.004 trillion ($627 million) to ₦1.334 trillion ($834 million) within the same period.

According to Alawuba, total assets rose by 17.96 percent, from ₦24.7 trillion ($15.4 billion) in December 2024 to ₦27.6 trillion ($17.25 billion) in June 2025. Total deposits also grew from ₦30.3 trillion ($18.9 billion) to ₦33.1 trillion ($20.7 billion), indicating the trust customers continue to place in the bank.

“A lot is coming from Africa, and indeed we are positioned to pursue value.We have tried to expand solidly in products, services, and in bringing in talents that will support value expansion across our markets,” Mr. Alawuba said.

He assured shareholders that UBA is on course to maintain a competitive dividend payout for the year, driven by its consistent earnings growth and resilience.

And UBA’s Executive Director of Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghaloh noted that the bank’s ongoing investments in technology and innovation continue to strengthen its operations and enhance customer experience.

“We are leveraging technology to drive efficiency, expand digital income streams, and deliver superior value to over 45 million customers globally,” Mr. Nwaghaloh stated.

“Our diversified operations provide a strong buffer against financial shocks, reinforcing UBA’s mission to support communities and economic progress across Africa and beyond.”