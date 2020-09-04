MTN ZAMBIA LAUNCHES WearItForMe COVID-19 CAMPAIGN

MTN Zambia has reaffirmed its fight against COVID-19 by adding a voice to the global drive in raising awareness about the importance of wearing masks under the campaigns launch theme “WearItForMe”.

The campaign aimed at helping in the much needed behaviour change of mandatory masking up was launched on August 31, 2020, at the company’s headquarters in Lusaka.

MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Bart Hofker said the company has dedicated its 2020 September marketing budget in running a campaign that will help in the fight against the global pandemic.

“As Zambia and the world at large, we continue to navigate the new normal brought about by COVID-19 and wearing masks remains the most effective preventive measure to slow the spread of the virus and accelerate recovery,” he said.

He further urged the general public to wear masks and wear them correctly.

He explained that the WearItForMe campaign is the next phase in MTN’s COVID-19 response under Y’ello Hope, an MTN umbrella initiative which provides much needed support during times of societal needs in order to brighten lives and limit the impact of the pandemic

