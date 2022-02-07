FIVE JUDOKAS SELECTED FOR COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Zambia Judo Association (ZJA) has revealed that it has selected five Judokas to participate at the Commonwealth Games set for July in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZJA General Secretary Mabvuto Nguni said the association was only given three slots for male judokas while the remaining two were reserved for female judokas.

Nguni said the five judokas were selected based on their performance as they emerged as national champions at recently held tournaments.

Based on their performance during our most recent games, Simon Zulu, Andrew Kaswanga, Steven Mung’andu, Ruta Fwamba and Taonga Solo qualify to play at the Birmingham games, he said.

He said the Five are also scheduled to represent the country at other judo tournaments such as the African championships, slated for this year.

Unless we have other people proving to be better than the ones we have selected, the five will also be representing the country at the African championships, Youth All Africa Championship and Regional games to be played this year, he said.

Nguni said the five Judokas have already started preparations for the Commonwealth Games.

Training is already underway, with the participants training every week from Monday to Saturday, from the Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC), he said.

The general secretary further said he is confident that the Judokas will continue to build on the good performance they put up during the Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five Games held in Lesotho late last year.

Despite having some mistakes here and there during our previous games, I know for sure the participants will do a good job with the help of the technical team, he said.

And Judoka Simon Zulu said he is happy to be one of the participants selected to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games.

I am proud of myself, especially that I have worked hard to be here, he said.

Zulu also said he will use the experience he gained in the previous games in order to be competitive at the games.

I will use the experience I have gained from previous games to play better and get those medals, he said.

Related

Comments

comments